Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Sanjana Angry on Kalyan, Tanuja Upset With Emmanuel

Even though the nomination process is over in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, the tension inside the house hasn’t eased. Contestants Sanjana and Thanuja continue to express their frustration — Sanjana is angry with Kalyan, while Tanuja is upset with Emmanuel. Let’s take a look at the highlights from the October 21st episode.

Nomination Drama: Kalyan in the Middle

During the nomination round, Emmanuel gave Kalyan the power to nominate, expecting him to pick Thanuja. But in a surprising twist, Kalyan nominated Sanjana, Emmanuel’s close ally, instead. Feeling betrayed, Emmanuel lashed out, accusing Kalyan of misleading him.

Kalyan defended his decision, saying Ramya had already nominated Thanuja, and he didn’t want to waste a nomination point. "I didn’t have a single point left," he explained.

Kalyan Distances Himself from Thanuja

Emmanuel, still irritated, warned others to watch Thanuja this week to see if she’s being genuine. Kalyan, however, made his stance clear. “I’ve already moved on from her,” he said bluntly. He also told Madhuri that if Thanuja continues to play safe this week, he will nominate her next week.

Thanuja Clashes with Emmanuel and Sanjana

Meanwhile, Thanuja was seen yelling and confronting both Emmanuel and his on-screen "mother," Sanjana. She even shouted at Madhuri when she tried to calm her down.

Ayesha and Gaurav were seen chatting late at night, while Ramya made her intentions clear: she strongly wants Thanuja eliminated. “Until she’s out, I’ll keep nominating her,” Ramya declared, saying she’s completely focused on that goal.

Fun Task Turns Competitive

For the Captaincy Contender Task, Bigg Boss introduced a unique challenge this week. Contestants were divided into two teams led by Mass Madhuri and Sanjana Silencer.

The rule: the team with the most members by the end of the task would become the contenders for captaincy.

In the first round, Madhuri’s team won. As punishment, Sanjana, the losing leader, was dunked into the swimming pool.

Final Takeaway

While strategic gameplay and emotional outbursts continue to shape dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house, it's clear that Mass Madhuri is gaining momentum, and Kalyan is playing a calculated, safe game. With strong rivalries brewing, viewers can expect more twists in the coming episodes.