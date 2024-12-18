Musi River Beautification Project: MLC Kavitha unveils explosive documents, Exposes Congress Deceit

Hyderabad, December 18: In a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha exposed what she described as blatant lies and inconsistencies surrounding the Musi River Beautification Project. Speaking to the media, BRS Leader Kavitha accused the government of misleading the public, the legislature, and key stakeholders about the project’s intent, funding, and progress.

Former MP from Nizamabad, K. Kavitha revealed that the Congress government submitted a proposal to the World Bank on September 19, 2024, stating that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) were ready. However, on October 4, the government issued a GO allocating ₹160 crore to a consortium comprising Meinhardt Consultancies, Cushman & Wakefield India, and RIOS Design Studios for preparing the DPR. Shockingly, on December 17, the government flatly denied the existence of any DPR in the Telangana Assembly, exposing blatant contradictions in its statements.

“Why is the Congress government deceiving the people of Telangana? Why this secrecy about the project and its funding?” BRS MLC K. Kavitha questioned. She alleged that the government has been providing false information at every stage—claiming no DPR exists in the Assembly while stating otherwise in official communications to the World Bank. She further accused the government of attempting to secure a ₹4,100 crore World Bank loan under the guise of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, while misleadingly referring to it as a rejuvenation project in public forums.

MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla lambasted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for pushing a project estimated to cost ₹1.5 lakh crore—over 50% more than the Ganga River Cleaning Project—without allocating even 1% of the budget. She alleged that the project’s primary aim is to displace over 16,000 families living along the Musi River to make way for commercial ventures, including malls and real estate projects, rather than prioritizing public welfare or ecological restoration.

“This is a government that thrives on lies and hypocrisy,” Kavitha said. “In 10 years of BRS rule, we never sought World Bank loans for any major projects, safeguarding Telangana’s pride and resources. Yet, within one year, the Congress government is ready to mortgage the state’s future to foreign institutions. Whose interests are they serving—the people’s or the real estate sharks’?”

The BRS leader also highlighted that the Congress government submitted a separate proposal to the Centre seeking ₹14,000 crore for the project, further exposing its inconsistency and lack of transparency. She accused the government of prioritizing commercial interests over the welfare of displaced families and called for clarity on land acquisition plans along the 55-km stretch of the river.

MLC K. Kavitha demanded immediate public consultation and transparency regarding the project. She warned the government that failure to disclose the DPR and funding details to the opposition and the public would result in the filing of a privilege motion in the Assembly. “This government must answer why contradictory statements are being made to the Legislature, the Centre, the World Bank, and the people of Telangana. Whose profits are being prioritized over public welfare?”

Concluding her remarks, MLC K. Kavitha reaffirmed the BRS’s commitment to standing with the people of the Musi riverbed. She vowed to fight against any attempt to displace families without fair compensation and accused the Congress government of betraying the trust of Telangana’s citizens.

“This is not development; it is deception. We will not let the Congress government mortgage the future of Hyderabad or the rights of its people,” she said.