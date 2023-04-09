MLA Eatala Rajender to be Questioned in SSC Question Paper Leak Case Tomorrow

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender will likely be quizzed in the SSC Hindi question paper leak case on Monday. Earlier, a notice under Section 160 of the CrPC was served to him by the Kamalapur police in the question paper leak case at the Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School.

The BJP leader was asked to appear before the DCP at the Central Zone Office in the Police Comissionerate at 11 am on April 10. It is pertinent to mention here that the state BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was named the prime accused by Warangal Police in the alleged question paper leak case.

The Kamalapur police have also served notices to Rajender’s two personal assistants (PAs) in the same case. Similarly, notices were also served to people who had received the images of Hindi question paper over WhatsApp from some of the accused persons in the case.

