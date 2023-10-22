Mission Chanakya Survey Predicts Clean Sweep for BRS in Telangana Polls

Hyderabad: A day after an Opinion Poll by India TV-CNX projected a decisive win for the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, Mission Chanakya Survey has predicted a clear majority for BRS too.

Mission Chanakya Survey was unveiled at Somajiguda Press Club here on Sunday. The latest survey titled, “My State, My Vote, My Decision” stated that the BRS will return to power if the elections are held in Telangana today.

As per the survey, the BRS is expected to win 70 assembly seats with a vote share of 44.62 percent, followed by Congress bagging 34 seats with a vote share of 32.71 percent and BJP winning 7 seats with a vote share of 17.6 percent. Asaduddin Owasi-led AIMIM will likely win 7 seats.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BRS won 88 seats, followed by Congress (19) and AIMIM (7) seats.

Mission Chanakya has conducted a massive pre-poll survey over the past four months and collected the opinions of 14 lakh respondents to the survey. The pollster says 85 percent people of the state have expressed their satisfaction with the current regime while Congress found favour among 44 percent respondents.

Party-wise percentage of votes in Telangana Assembly polls :

BRS - 44.62 percent

Congress - 32.71 percent

BJP - 17.6 percent

Others - 5.04 percent

