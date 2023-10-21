Telangana Polls: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll Predicts Hat-trick for BRS with Major Losses

Hyderabad: Although the upcoming Telangana assembly elections appears to be a two-way battle between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress, however, an Opinion Poll by India TV-CNX shows KCR’s party will be a clear winner in the state polls.

Amid speculations of Congress resurgence in the Telugu state, the Opinion Poll has predicted that the ruling BRS party will easily cross the majority mark of 60 seats in the 119-member Telangana assembly. The ruling party may see some anti-incumbency factor as it is projected to lose 18 seats compared to its spectacular performance in 2018 Assembly elections.

With 70 seats win, KCR’s party will lead the election results in Telangana. Congress is hoping to wrest the state back from BRS in the assembly election, but the grand old party and BJP have been projected to win 34 and 7 seats respectively. Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is expected to win 7 seats.

Despite recent desertions from the ruling party, the BRS is expected to win 30 seats in Lower Telangana and 27 seats in Upper Telangana. Congress will likely win 12 and 17 seats in both the regions respectively.

According to the Opinion Poll, BJP holds no sway in the Lower region while it may win 4 seats in the Upper region.

In Greater Hyderabad too, the BRS is set to sweep the elections by winning 13 seats out of 28 constituencies. AIMIM and Congress will likely win 7 and 5 seats respectively. While the BJP has been relegated to fourth position with just 3 seats added to its seat count.

The Opinion Poll also shows that KCR is still the leading choice for the chief minister's post in Telangana with 43 percent people voting for him while Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy is his nearest rival as 30 percent of those surveyed favoured him for the top job.

