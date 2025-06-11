Minister D Sridhar Babu Launches SITHA App: Empowering Women Through Gig Work

In a significant step toward women’s economic empowerment, Telangana’s IT & Industries Minister, Mr. Duddilla Sridhar Babu, formally launched the much-anticipated SITHA App at a grand event held in Hyderabad. The innovative platform aims to transform the gig economy landscape by enabling women to monetize their skills through flexible, dignified work opportunities.

The event also saw the presence of Ms. Swathi Nelabhatla, Founder of SITHA App and SheJobs, who passionately shared her vision for creating financial freedom and flexibility for women across India.

“SITHA is not just an app — it's a movement,” said Ms. Swathi. “We’re building a world where no woman has to choose between her career and her family. Our mission is to help every woman turn her skills into a sustainable livelihood.”

She expressed her gratitude to Minister Sridhar Babu for supporting women entrepreneurs: “As a middle-class woman with a dream, having the Honourable Minister take time to launch our app is incredibly encouraging. His presence is proof that when your intentions are right and your work speaks for itself, the right people will support you.”

In his keynote address, Minister Sridhar Babu lauded the initiative and emphasized the role of women as agents of change. “It’s a privilege to launch the SITHA App surrounded by so many inspiring women,” he said. “To build a progressive Telangana, we must ensure women are not forced to choose between their dreams and their duties. Empowerment is the key.”

“Let us rise, break barriers, and lead,” the Minister added, encouraging women from all walks of life to seize the opportunities SITHA offers.

SITHA (Services, Income, Talent, Hope, Access) is India’s first women-exclusive gig marketplace, designed with a “Woman First” approach. The mobile platform connects women to verified income opportunities such as home services, skill-based gigs, digital consulting, and artisanal product sales.

Equipped with AI-powered gig matching, secure payments, and community-based onboarding, the app provides a holistic ecosystem for women to thrive in the digital economy. With this launch, SITHA App promises to usher in a new era of inclusive growth — one gig at a time.