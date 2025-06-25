Meet Rakesh Arne: Telangana Man Who Won Mr. India 2025 Title

Rakesh Arne from Telangana has brought pride to the state by winning the prestigious Mr. India 2025 title. Hailing from Dharpally village in Nawapet mandal, Mahbubnagar district, the young achiever secured the title at the grand finale held on June 19 at Golden Crown Resorts in Goa. At a recent media interaction at Bashirbagh Press Club, Rakesh shared his success story and future aspirations, announcing his plans to enter the film industry soon.

Hard Work Behind the Victory

Speaking about his achievement, Rakesh said, “The Mr. India 2025 title is the result of my relentless hard work and the support of my family and friends. I prepared for the competition with a focus on fitness, confidence, and social awareness. My next goal is to represent India at the Mr. World Global 2025 competition in Indonesia.” Rakesh impressed the judges with his social service initiatives, talent showcase, and global awareness. His “Social Project – Self-Confidence” left a significant impact on many.

From Rural Roots to National Glory

Born on August 25, 1995, into a modest farming family, Rakesh drew inspiration from his father, Yadaiyah, a social worker, and his grandfather, Venkataiah, a freedom fighter. He completed his B.Com (Computer Applications) from Government City College in Hyderabad and has been actively involved in social service for nine years. Fluent in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Kannada, Rakesh currently resides in Rangareddy district.

Rakesh’s Contributions to Social Service

Through his Raksha Global Foundation, Rakesh has undertaken numerous social initiatives, including 34 blood donations, rescuing 47 child laborers, providing shelter to 77 elderly individuals, and supporting orphans, the visually impaired, and differently-abled people. He has also organized free medical camps and awareness programs. Committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Rakesh represented India at the Model United Nations Conference in Malaysia.

Stepping into Cinema and Inspiring the Youth

With experience in modeling, fitness, and life coaching, Rakesh is a role model for the youth. He expressed his ambition to enter the film industry and is open to participating in reality shows like Bigg Boss if given the opportunity. He plans to expand his social service initiatives if he achieves greater success in his career. Rakesh is also preparing to conduct fitness and mental health training camps and awareness programs. In 2025, he will speak at Josh Talks Telugu and TEDx Telugu and launch a YouTube series, Mr. India Talks, to inspire the youth.

Public Admiration and Future Goals

Fondly called ‘Rakhi’ by his supporters, Rakesh has won hearts with his humility and honesty. He aims to represent India at the Mr. World Global 2025 in Indonesia and expand Raksha Global Foundation to other states. Sending a message to the youth, he said, “Anything is possible with hard work.” Rakesh Arne stands as an inspiring figure from Telangana on the global stage.

“Success is my strength, and a smile is my weapon. If you’re ready to face challenges, you can achieve anything in life,” he concluded.