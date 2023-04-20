Medico Preethi Suicide Case: Accused Saif Granted Conditional Bail 

Warangal: The Warangal District Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to accused Dr. Mohammed Saif in the PG medico Dr Preethi suicide case. He was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his junior Dr Preethi at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in early this year.

Saif has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties. The court has also ordered the accused to appear before a liaison inquiry officer every Friday for next 16 weeks between 12 noon and 2 pm. The court also said any attempt to threaten the victim's family will result in the revocation of the bail.

26-year-old Dr Preethi, a first-year postgraduate student of KMC, died while undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. She had allegedly attempted suicide on February 22 and found unresponsive by the hospital staff. It was alleged she had taken the extreme step due to harassment from her senior Dr Saif.

