KTR Invokes Telangana Pride in Vemulawada Poll Campaign

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao promised to adopt the Vemulawada assembly constituency if their party candidate is elected in the November 30 polls. He made these remarks while participating in the election campaign of Laxmi Narasimha Rao on Monday. Laxmi Narasimha Rao is contesting the elections from Vemulawada seat on the BRS ticket.

Targeting the opposition parties for bringing in leaders from other states for election campaigning in Telangana, KTR said leaders from other parties may come in groups, while the chief minister and BRS patron "K Chandrasekhar (KCR) will fight (the elections alone) like a lion."

Addressing an Atmiya Sammelan here on Monday, KTR said the Telangana story is a ‘blockbuster’ because it is conceived, written, produced and directed by only the chief minister KCR. He made light of other parties and said their efforts to win the ensuing elections will not be successful as they depend on the party leadership sitting in New Delhi.

Invoking the Telangana sentiments, KTR said the decisions for the bright future of Telangana should be made right here. He urged the voters to not give another chance to the BRS, so KCR government can continue its growth story.

