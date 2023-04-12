KHAMMAM: Two people were killed and more than ten people were injured, four of them severely, following a fire that broke out at a BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam meeting held in Wyra constituency in Khammam district of Telangana, on Wednesday.

As per reports, the fire accident occurred in Cheemalapadu village in Karepalli mandal when the party workers burst firecrackers while welcoming the BRS Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, and Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik. It is not clear whether it was a spark or a firecracker that fell on a hut located nearby and a fire ensued. A gas cylinder that was in the hut exploded and caused a huge fire.

Due to the impact of the explosion, many people were injured and a chaotic situation prevailed in the area with people running helter-skelter. The injured were seen lying on the grounds with their legs severed and bleeding from injuries. Around ten people were seriously injured and among them were two policemen and a Circle Inspector who were on duty, two journalists who had come to cover the event, and BRS party workers who had come for the meeting also. The injured were shifted to Khammam Government Hospital and it is reported that two people died while undergoing treatment.

