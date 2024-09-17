Khairatabad Ganesh Nimajjanam Picture of Day

In Khairatabad, the huge Ganesh parade has begun. Following the Kalash puja after midnight, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol was set atop a considerable trolley. The two and a half kilometres of the parade will be covered. In honour of the 70th anniversary, a unique 70-foot-tall clay image of Ganesh has been installed. The bada Ganesh has received special poojas for nine days and is now ready for immersion.

A picture of Bada Ganesh near the Secretariat during the Shoba Yatra is now going viral on the internet. Netizens have been commenting that this is the picture of the day under the photo.

