Kavitha’s Letter to KCR Fuels Leadership Buzz, Exposes Power Rift in BRS

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father and party president, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has stirred a political storm in Telangana. The six-page handwritten letter, allegedly leaked while Kavitha is in the U.S. for her son’s graduation, questions KCR on several critical issues — including the party’s ambiguous stance towards the BJP, his lack of accessibility to party cadre, and his silence on matters like the Waqf Act.

Despite the widespread discussion sparked by the letter, top BRS leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and Harish Rao, have remained silent, further fueling speculation about the letter's motive and timing.

The leak coincides with growing indications that KCR may formally announce KTR as his political heir. In the run-up to the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations, KTR's image was prominently displayed alongside KCR’s on party posters, while other senior leaders were notably absent. Harish Rao's (KCR’s nephew) public statement expressing willingness to work under KTR if he is named party president only strengthened the perception of a succession plan.

Amid the political buzz, it is widely believed that Kavitha could have addressed her concerns privately but chose the letter as a symbolic assertion of her relevance and authority within the party. Her decision to handwrite the letter, rather than type it on official letterhead, is seen as a deliberate move, suggesting she was prepared for the fallout.

Some reports suggest that the letter may have been deliberately leaked by members of KCR’s family during Kavitha’s absence, potentially to prompt disciplinary action against her. Speculation is rife that the BRS leadership may soon issue a show-cause notice to Kavitha, asking her to resign from the party. Should she refuse, suspension before May 26 — ahead of KCR and his family’s scheduled U.S. visit — is reportedly on the table.

The ongoing tussle within the BRS, fueled by Kavitha's explosive letter to KCR, has all the makings of a political potboiler—complete with suspense, internal power struggles, and looming disciplinary action.