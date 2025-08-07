Instagram Launches Reposts and Location Sharing: Innovation or Imitation?

Meta has announced a fresh set of features for Instagram, including the ability to repost content, a location-sharing map, and a redesigned 'Friends' tab. While the updates are aimed at enhancing user engagement and content discovery, they have also triggered widespread criticism, with users accusing the platform of imitating rival apps like TikTok and Twitter.

Reposting Feature Rolled Out

Instagram’s new Repost option allows users to share public Reels and feed posts from others directly to their profile. Once reposted, the content appears in a new “Reposts” tab on the user’s profile and may also be recommended in their followers’ feeds.

The feature is designed to help users highlight content they enjoy while expanding the reach of creators, whose posts may now find a wider audience through reposts.

To use the feature, users can tap the repost icon on any public reel or post, add an optional note using a thought bubble, and save it to share. Instagram says the update simplifies the way users share content within their community.

Instagram Map Launched for Location Sharing

Another major addition is the Instagram Map, a feature that displays friends’ locations and the content they share from specific spots. The map aims to help users stay connected and explore new places through the lens of friends and creators.

The update aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of making social media interactions more dynamic and context-based.

Criticism Over Lack of Originality

Despite the new functionalities, the changes have not been well-received by all users. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration, accusing Instagram of recycling features from other platforms.

“First it was Stories (Snapchat), then Reels (TikTok), now reposts (Twitter). Instagram’s whole personality is borrowed,” one user wrote. “Instagram wanna be TikTok so bad... you can repost reels now 😭,” another commented.

The backlash primarily centers on the Repost feature, which bears a strong resemblance to TikTok’s repost functionality. On TikTok, shared videos appear in followers’ For You feeds, though they do not get displayed on the user’s profile — a slight distinction from Instagram’s approach.

A Familiar Pattern

This is not the first time Instagram has come under fire for mimicking features from rival apps. The platform previously introduced Stories, a concept pioneered by Snapchat, and Reels, widely seen as a response to TikTok’s short-form video dominance.

While Meta maintains that the updates are meant to enhance user experience, critics argue that Instagram is prioritizing competition over creativity.