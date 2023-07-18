IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana as Rains Continue to Lash Several Districts

Hyderabad: More rains are in store for Telangana, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for the state. The IMD Hyderabad has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall today and tomorrow for several districts.

According to the weatherman, Adilabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Macherial, Warangal, Mulugu , Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy and Rajanna Sircilla districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall.

Red alert for rains denote the region will receive heavy to heavy rainfall and the citizens have been advised to exercise caution while navigating the water-logging roads during the rains. They have also been advised against taking shelter under trees and dilapidated structures.

As the rains continue to lash several districts of Telangana, a rumour about schools closure is doing rounds on social media. The state government has not taken any decision yet and the parents of the wards have been advised to reach out to the respective school authorities for updates.

Impact Based Forecast for VERY HEAVY RAIN warning no.02 for districts of Telangana dated 18.07.2023 at 1600 IST

