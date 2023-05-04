Hyderabad Software Company Receives Hoax Bomb Call

TCS software company in Madhapur received a threat call stating that there was a bomb planted at its office. Following a phone call from an unknown person,

After receiving the call, the management of the company alerted Madhapur police.The police and the bomb disposal team rushed to the software company and evacuated the building. The bomb disposal team carried out an extensive search in the building and its surroundings.

However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief. During preliminary investigation, the police traced the caller and apprehended him. The accused was a former employee of the company who worked in its security department.

