Hyderabad Rains: Zomato and Swiggy Delivery Agents Turn Rescuers Amid Flooded Streets

Hyderabad has been battered by heavy rains for the second consecutive day, throwing normal life out of gear with severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and flash floods. Amid the chaos, food delivery agents from Zomato and Swiggy stepped up as unexpected heroes, rescuing stranded citizens from flooded streets.

Delivery Agents Turn Heroes

A social media post by Sumit Jha on X (formerly Twitter) went viral after he recounted his dramatic experience.

“Hey Zomato, Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge, but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater. They did the same for hundreds of people like me trying to reach home at midnight in Hyderabad,” Jha wrote.

He also shared a video showing delivery agents wading through waist-deep water to pull his bike to safety, drawing widespread appreciation online.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained traction, with users praising the bravery and humanity of the delivery staff.

One user commented, “I'm glad you're safe. Thanks to these great human beings who helped you.”

Hey @zomato @Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge, but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater. They did the same for hundreds of people like me trying to reach home at midnight in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/gsgw5UyGW4 — Sumit Jha (@sumitjha__) September 17, 2025

Another asked, “How can people order food in such situations? How will the delivery boys even drive in floodwaters?”

A third suggested, “It would be wise to train cab drivers and delivery staff to handle emergencies like this.”

Many echoed that the riders deserve recognition for their efforts during such testing times.

Areas Worst Hit

The incessant downpour left several key areas under water. Roads at Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Goshamahal, and Nampally were severely inundated, while floodwaters also entered residential colonies, adding to residents’ woes.

Police and Disaster Response

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in coordination with the Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency, said officers worked “tirelessly to manage waterlogging and ensure smooth traffic flow across the city after heavy rainfall.” Despite their efforts, long traffic snarls and stranded vehicles were reported throughout the city.