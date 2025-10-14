Hyderabad Rains Return After Brief Lull as Telangana Braces for Fresh Thunderstorms

After a brief lull, heavy thunderstorms have been forecast across Telangana on October 14.

According to weather experts, scattered severe thunderstorms are likely in central and southern Telangana districts such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, and Sangareddy from afternoon to night.

Hyderabad, too, is likely to experience rainfall. Dry weather is expected until the afternoon, followed by scattered intense thunderstorms from afternoon to overnight.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected across several districts until October 20, with lightning, gusty winds, and waterlogging likely in parts of the state.

From October 14 evening through October 20, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated to a few places each day, with severe thunderstorms likely on October 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18.

Strong gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph are expected to accompany thunderstorms, particularly in central, southern, and northern Telangana.

Districts likely to witness intense thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds include Karimnagar, Pedapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba-Gadwal.

Between October 17 and 18, the warning extends to Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and other northern districts.

Hyderabad is expected to see light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms throughout the week, especially between October 14 and 18.

IMD officials cautioned that lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely during intense spells.

Commuters have been advised to exercise caution, as wet and slippery roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and fallen trees or electric poles are possible during heavy showers.

The wet spell is expected to continue intermittently across Telangana until October 20, after which conditions may gradually improve.