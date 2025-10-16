Hyderabad Rains Might Dampen Diwali Spirit? Telangana Braces for Thunderstorms

Telangana is set to witness another spell of rainfall over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread showers under the influence of the retreating monsoon.

According to the IMD’s Hyderabad centre, several districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from October 16 to 20.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Nizamabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Rangareddy.

The fresh spell is attributed to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, which is interacting with moisture-laden winds from the northeast, typical during the retreating monsoon phase.

In Hyderabad, the IMD predicts intermittent showers on October 19 and 20, just as residents gear up to celebrate Diwali. The possibility of rain and lightning has raised concerns that festive gatherings, shopping plans and fireworks displays could be affected.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution, avoid open areas during lightning, and plan travel carefully.

With Diwali set for October 20, Hyderabadis are hoping the weather clears in time for celebrations to sparkle without disruption.