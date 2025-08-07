Hyderabad Rains: CM Revanth Reddy Issues High Alert, Directs Officials To Monitor Situation Closely

In view of the ongoing heavy rains in Hyderabad and various parts of Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all officials to remain on high alert. With forecasts predicting continued rainfall over the next two days, the Chief Minister has instructed district collectors to closely monitor the situation in coordination with all concerned departments.

Given the likelihood of intense rainfall in several areas of Hyderabad until midnight, the CM emphasized the need for seamless coordination among various departments to manage the situation effectively.

He also ordered officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, traffic, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to conduct regular reviews of the situation and take necessary steps to mitigate risks.

Special caution has been advised for low-lying areas, with instructions to initiate appropriate precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Citizens in Hyderabad have been advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, as a preventive step to avoid inconvenience.

The Chief Minister further directed authorities to ensure there are no traffic disruptions or power outages and to respond swiftly in case of emergencies. He stressed that all departments must remain available to provide assistance and tackle any situation arising from the heavy rains and potential flooding.