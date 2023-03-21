Hyderabad: Nurses working at the government-run Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday night went on a flash strike, protesting against harassment by the In-charge director alleging that they were being given heavy workload.

They staged the protest by sitting inside the hospital premises and claimed that they were harassed and allotted heavy workload by the hospital officials The nurses stated that they won't stop until their demands were met. The protest led to the Health care services being on hold and affecting the patients, and doctors had to postpone the surgeries due to the sudden strike by the nurses. The NIMS officials are said to be speaking to the nurses and solving the issue at the earliest.

Further details are awaited...