Hyderabad Metro Sees Highest-Ever Ridership as Rains Crippled City on August 7

As incessant rains brought Hyderabad to its knees on Thursday (August 7), the city’s metro rail recorded its highest-ever single-day ridership.

The downpour, akin to that caused by a cloudburst, led to a staggering 5.36 lakh people travelling by metro.

On average, 4.6 lakh to 4.7 lakh passengers use the Hyderabad Metro Rail daily, according to Metro Rail officials. The massive influx of commuters was witnessed after a long time, they added.

The LB Nagar–Miyapur corridor, Rayadurgam–Ameerpet stretch, leading towards Nagole route recorded the maximum footfall.

The surge in metro passengers was attributed to blocked roads across the city.

Intense rainfall lashed Hyderabad through the evening, bringing normal life to a standstill. The downpour triggered flash floods, causing severe waterlogging in key areas and massive traffic snarls.

Khajaguda recorded the highest rainfall at 134 mm, followed by 120 mm in Srinagar Colony.

Several areas, including Manikonda, Khajaguda, Serilingampally, and Shaikpet, were completely submerged.