Hyderabad Metro Rolls Back Fare Hike, Reduces Ticket Prices by 10% from May 24

In a major relief to daily commuters, the Hyderabad Metro Rail management has decided to reduce the recently increased ticket fares by 10%, following widespread public backlash and opposition criticism. The revised fares will come into effect from May 24.

The Metro authorities had earlier hiked the minimum fare from ₹10 to ₹12 and the maximum fare from ₹60 to ₹75, with an overall increase ranging between ₹2 to ₹16. The new fare structure had been implemented from May 17, prompting discontent among thousands of regular passengers.

Responding to the objections raised by commuters and opposition parties, the Metro management revisited the fare hike decision and announced a 10% reduction in the increased fares. This move is aimed at easing the financial burden on daily travelers and addressing public concerns.

Officials stated that the revised fares would apply across all metro corridors and will benefit a large section of the population dependent on metro services for daily commuting.

The decision reflects the Metro management’s responsiveness to public sentiment and is expected to restore some goodwill among Hyderabad’s commuting population, who had voiced strong criticism following the fare revision earlier this month.