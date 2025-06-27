Hyderabad: Woman Drives on Railway Tracks in A Bid To End Life After Losing Job, Separating from Husband

A day after a woman drove her car onto railway tracks near Shankarpally in Rangareddy district, it has come to light that she was severely emotionally distressed and had intended to end her life. Initially, it was alleged that she was under the influence of alcohol. A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as a 34-year-old native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She was recently terminated from her job at Capgemini and had also separated from her husband.

She was reportedly living alone in a rented apartment in Puppalguda. Her parents, who reside in Lucknow, had been supporting her financially for the past two months.

Early on Thursday, the woman went out for a walk. After returning home, she experienced a mental breakdown and decided to end her life.

She then drove her car onto the railway tracks between Nagulapally and Kandagal, covering almost seven kilometers. Her actions left railway officials and locals in shock.

The railway authorities immediately alerted relevant officials and halted five trains on the Shankarpally–Secunderabad route.

When her car became lodged on the tracks near Shankarpally, security personnel attempted to remove her from the vehicle. However, she refused to get out, prompting police officers to break the car windows. During the incident, she allegedly threatened to attack the police with nunchaku.

Eventually, Shankarpally police, with the help of female constables, managed to take her into custody. She was initially shifted to Chevella Government Hospital.

As she remained uncooperative and agitated, the police first moved her to Osmania Hospital and then to the Erragadda Mental Hospital.

A case has been registered against the woman, and an investigation is underway.