Hyderabad to Host International Short Film Festival from December 19–21

The Telangana Government has announced a series of measures aimed at boosting the film and television industry in the State. As part of its cultural development agenda, the government has approved the Hyderabad International Short Film Festival, scheduled to take place from December 19 to 21, 2025, in collaboration with the Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film Studies. The event will be sponsored by the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) with a sanctioned budget of ₹30 lakh from its existing funds.

In another key decision, the government also approved the Young Filmmakers Awards Function, which will be organised with a similar budget allocation of ₹30 lakh. A new jury panel has been constituted for the event, featuring noted personalities such as Singer Rahul Sipligunj, Director Balagam Venu, Director Harish Shankar, and Cinematographer PG Vinda.

Sharrath Marar Heads Committee for Telangana TV Awards 2024

The Telangana state government has formed a high-level committee to draft modalities, regulations, and logo design for the proposed Telangana Television Awards 2024, which will celebrate achievements in the regional television industry. Noted film producer Sharrath Marar is heading this committee.

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said these decisions highlight the State’s commitment to nurturing creative talent and establishing Telangana as a hub for cinematic and television excellence.

The government has been taking several steps to promote the entertainment ecosystem. Earlier this year, it hosted the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards on June 14, 2025, and launched the ‘Film in Telangana’ portal to attract film production and promote film and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism in the State.

These initiatives are expected to create new opportunities for filmmakers, artists, and technicians while enhancing Telangana’s reputation as a thriving center for creative industries.