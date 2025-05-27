Hyderabad Horror: Drunk Men Smash Cab, Threaten Women Engineers

In a shocking incident, three men in an inebriated state allegedly blocked a cab carrying female software engineers on Road No. 12 in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, early Monday morning.

According to reports, the women, employed at a software company in Kokapet, were returning to their homes in Banjara Hills in a company-provided cab when the incident occurred.

The three men reportedly stopped the vehicle on Road No. 12, smashed its windows, and pulled out the car keys. They were allegedly drunk at the time. The motive behind the act is not yet known. The men also reportedly warned the women against complaining with the police.

The women managed to flee the scene and rushed to the Banjara Hills police station, where they lodged a formal complaint detailing the incident.

Police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, as Road No. 12 is a key part of Banjara Hills—home to several hospitals and commercial establishments. It has once again raised serious questions about the safety of women and ordinary citizens in the city.