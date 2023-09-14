Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party Meeting Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The BRS Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Friday. Chief minister and party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over a meeting at Pragati Bhavan here on September 15.

At the meeting the BRS Parliamentary Party will discuss the party strategy for the upcoming special session of the Parliament scheduled to begin from September 18 to 22. The party will also discuss ways to insist the government on including certain issues in the agenda during an all-party meeting of Parliamentary floor leaders on September 17. The party chief has requested all the party MPs to attend the meeting without fail.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Elections Will Be Held On Schedule: Union Min Kishan Reddy