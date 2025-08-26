Hyderabad Braces for Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for several districts of Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri over the next two to three hours.

In addition, Telangana is expected to witness heavy rainfall over the next three to four days. Reports indicate that a high alert has been sounded in several northern, central, and eastern districts of the state.

Under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, widespread rains are likely in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Khammam, and Karimnagar among others. A few areas may receive heavy showers ranging between 80 mm and 100 mm, particularly from late afternoon onwards.

These districts are expected to continue recording heavy downpours through the coming days. Meanwhile, districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, and Vikarabad are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall beginning Tuesday, August 26.

Hyderabad city is likely to record moderate rain on Tuesday evening, with heavier spells likely during the night. Intermittent showers are also expected to continue across the capital over the next three to four days.

Rainfall activity has already intensified in parts of eastern Telangana. Continuous showers are being reported from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon, where heavy rain is expected to persist for at least the next four hours.