Hyderabad Bonalu: Wine Shops and Bars Closed Today, July 20

On the eve of the Bonalu festival, the Hyderabad City Police ordered the closure of wine shops, bars, and toddy shops within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate zone. All liquor outlets will remain shut from 6 AM on Sunday, July 20, to 6 AM on Monday, July 21.

Police have issued strict instructions, warning that violators will face punishment. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed across the city.

In view of the Bonalu celebrations, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have declared a holiday on Monday, July 21.