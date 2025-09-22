Heavy Rain in Hyderabad: Roads Flooded, Commuters Urged to Stay Safe

Hyderabad is currently witnessing heavy rainfall, causing disruptions across the city. The downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, began suddenly, catching many commuters and residents off guard. Within minutes, several roads in key areas were flooded, leading to traffic congestion and delays. Vehicles are reportedly stuck in waterlogged streets, and motorists are facing significant challenges in reaching their destinations as the evening rush hour coincides with the rain.

Meteorologists have stated that the intense rainfall is expected to continue for the next one to two hours. They have advised residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to stay indoors wherever possible. Authorities are keeping a close watch on waterlogged areas and have urged people to exercise caution while driving.

Local civic agencies are also monitoring the situation, working to clear drains and manage traffic in the worst-hit areas. Commuters are advised to check live traffic updates and plan their travel accordingly. Residents are reminded to prioritize safety, avoid flooded streets, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from accidents and water-related hazards.

With the monsoon season in full swing, Hyderabadites are once again experiencing the challenges that come with sudden heavy rainfall, underscoring the need for preparedness and caution.