Health Minister Harish Rao applauds Dr Raghu Ram for his philanthropic initiatives in Ibrahimpur over the past 8 years

Dr P. Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, has been championing several life transforming philanthropic initiatives over the past 8 years in his adopted village - Ibrahimpur, the remotest hamlet in Medak District, Telangana. Most recently, he has contributed Rs 10 lakhs towards the SUKANYA SAMRIDDHI YOJANA SCHEME Accounts of all 37 girl children under the age of 10 years studying at Ibrahimpur Primary School. Rs 27, 000 has been credited into each of the 37 Suknaya Samriddhi Yojana accounts of these girl children, which would mature to around Rs 1 lakh each, when they turn 21. This amount could cover expenses towards higher studies/wedding of the girl child.

This hugely impactful highest interest generating post office savings scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, fetches 3 – 4 times the Principal invested amount at the time of maturity. Furthermore, money cannot be withdrawn by any family member until maturity, to ensure the girl child is protected.

Interacting with the recipients of 37 girl children and their families in Siddipet today, Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana paid rich tributes to Dr Raghu Ram for spearheading several philanthropic initiatives in Ibrahimpur since 2015, which includes construction of a modern crematorium for village residents, a cattle shed in the village outskirts to prevent cattle born infections, Home solar system to ensure zero electricity bills for life, a Digital class room & a Dining Hall in the school premises & an open air Gym to ensure healthy living. He also said that Ibrahimpur has attracted the attention & appreciation from Bureaucrats, Officers & Politicians from across the Country, who have personally visited the village & witnessed first-hand the impact of the hugely beneficial developmental activities in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghu Ram, said “ It has been a blessing and an incredible privilege to have been able to reach out to the residents of my adopted village - Ibrahimpur. It is unreasonable to expect the Government to do everything & is vitally important for the citizenry who have the resources to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government and do what is required to improve the lives of those who are less fortunate. There are around 10, 000 villages in Telangana.

It is my wish and desire that if just 10, 000 citizens adopt one village each and invest part of their time & energy to uplift the lives and livelihood in rural areas, then this “Ibrahimpur Model” could serve as a benchmark for the nation. With over 6 lakh villages, well over 70% of India’s population live in rural areas. If 6 lakh citizenry who have the necessary resources undertake similar initiatives in the 6 lakh villages, the upcoming 25 years during this “Amrit kal” would undoubtedly be a golden opportunity to fulfil dreams, goals & aspirations of countless lives across Bharat”.

“The Ibrahimpur Model” Community Outreach Work undertaken by Dr. Raghu Ram (2015 – 2023)

‘Vaikunta Dhamam’ (Crematorium) - Sadly, many villages in our country do not have the very basic facility to perform last rights for their loved ones. They travel many miles to the nearest district headquarters to fulfill this vitally important activity at the most difficult time in their lives. To precisely address this issue, a modern crematorium has been built on a spacious land in the outskirts of Ibrahimpur. Great care has been taken to ensure that this place looks like a spacious home providing every possible facility and lots of open spaces with greenery providing the much needed solace and peace.

Sheep sheds - It is a normal practice in villages for 50–100 sheep to be crammed inside small homes leading to airborne and waterborne infections to both sheep and the residents. To address this issue, 46 sheep sheds (for all the 46 families in Ibrahimpur with sheep), with solar electrification, have been built in a space spread over three acres of land in the village outskirts. As they are housed outside the village, sheep do not come into the village, thus preventing animal-borne diseases within the village community. This is the first of its kind initiative undertaken in the southern Indian States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Home solar system - Reliable sources of 100% free electricity through solar panels for 26 homes have been provided to the poorest of the poor in village so as to ensure zero electricity bills for lifetime, which also contributes towards eco-friendly homes and neighbourhood. Initiatives in the village school - Some 150 children study in this elementary school. Lunch used to be served in an open compound, which was causing great inconvenience and health hazards, particularly in summer. A dining room has been built, and students now have access to a closed convenient and aesthetically done up place for dining, which also ensures hygiene.

A Digital study room has been built in the village school. Children now have access to state of the art audiovisual facilities, which provide a serene environment for study during school breaks and during school holidays.

Village gym/yoga classes - Having addressed certain basic needs in the village, initiatives were undertaken towards healthy living that impacts the body, mind and soul! An open-air gym has been made, which aims are to ensure village residents are in shape, and equally, to promote the concept of exercise as a way of minimizing lifestyle diseases. The gym is housed in the Village Community hall premises. Also, yoga classes are held every morning in the community hall and residents are actively encouraged to attend these yoga classes through a public address system.