Hanuman Jayanthi: Hyderabad City Police Holds Coordination Committee Meeting

Hyderabad: After the smooth conduct of Rama Navami, elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Hanuman Jayanthi procession to be taken out in Hyderabad city on Thursday, April 6. This will be the second religious procession to be taken out in the city in less than a week.

In the light of recent issue of Raja singh’s controversial hate speech and violences across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Hyderabad police have taken strong measures for the forthcoming Hanuman Jayanthi procession.

In view of the upcoming religious procession, Hyderabad City police commissioner CV Anand conducted a meeting along with senior officers from EMRI,GHMC, Cantonment, Roads and Building department,fire department and TSRTC including Rachakonda police officials, Bajrang dal and VHP members.

In a press release, the Hyderabad police said they will keep an eye on every person who participates in this procession to identify the troublemakers. During the meeting, CV discussed the issue of procession routes and formed proper routes and schedules for uninterrupted procession.

Later, the city police chief, the procession organizers and officials from various concerned departments inspected the 12 km procession route. The procession is expected to cover Bible house, YMCA, RTC X roads, Ram mandir(Gowliguda), Putlibowli, Hanuman temple and Tadbund areas.

The coordination meeting & the joint route inspection with various stakeholders, including officials of Govt departments & organisers,for the upcoming Hanuman Jayanthi procession was done today. We urge all participants to exercise self-restraint and follow the procession… pic.twitter.com/zCdHTTwGxX — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Neeraj Doneria, the national convenor of Bajrang Dal, has been invited as a chief guest for the religious yatra. It may be recalled here, Doneria has expressed his support for the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and made demands for renaming Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city as Karnavati.

