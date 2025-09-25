Glendale Academy’s Aaradhya Duddilla Leads Her Team to Gold Medal Win in Singapore

Glendale Academy is celebrating a proud moment as its student team, The Green Glen Guardians, clinched the Gold Medal in the Junior Category (Team) at the prestigious Global Excellence Day (GED) 2025, held in Singapore. The achievement highlights the school’s commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and global citizenship among its students.

The winning team, led by Aaradhya Duddilla Sripadarao, included Nigama Penmetsa Syeda Aliza Zayma, Rahini Samhitha, Verma Dantuluri, and Jaden D Rozario. Together, they impressed the judges with their project “The Good Food – Organic Farming”, a student-driven initiative promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The project addressed pressing concerns about chemical-based farming and its impact on health and the environment. Through innovative solutions and awareness campaigns, the students emphasized the benefits of organic farming, while encouraging communities to adopt eco-friendly habits. Their efforts not only underlined the importance of sustainability but also inspired peers to take responsibility for environmental change.

The theme of the competition, Kaizen (Continuous Improvement), was powerfully embodied in their work. By combining scientific insight, creativity, and a spirit of responsibility, the team showcased how youth can play a crucial role in shaping a healthier and greener future.

Held on an international platform, the GED 2025 competition brought together young changemakers from across the globe. Standing out in such a diverse field makes this gold medal even more significant for Glendale Academy.

With their win, The Green Glen Guardians have not only brought laurels to their school but also set an inspiring example of how education, innovation, and passion for sustainability can drive impactful change.