Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah Meets KTR, to Join BRS on THIS Day

Hyderabad: A day after quitting from Congress, the former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah met the Telangana minister KT Rama Rao here on Saturday. KTR has invited him to join the party. It’s not clear what transpired between the two leaders.

The prominent BC leader Ponnala will likely decide on joining the BRS party after meeting the chief minister KCR on Sunday. Disgruntled Ponnala left Congress on Friday stating he received a raw deal in the party in which he spent more than four decades.

Speaking to reporters, KTR said he has invited Ponnala Lakshmaiah to join the BRS party. He said Ponnala will join the party fold in a public meeting at Jangaon on October 16. He said that the BRS party will give him the due recognition and respect.

KTR said senior politicians are neither respected nor given recognition in Congress. He added that the grand old party is nor giving due respect to its senior leaders. The 2015 cash-for-vote scam tainted Revanth Reddy can change parties but he’s not allowing others to quit the party, he added.

Addressing the media, Ponnala said he was invited by KTR to join the BRS party. He said he was going to meet the chief minister KCR on Sunday and later will decide on his future course of action.