Fact Check: New Ration Cards In Telangana

"The Telangana government will be providing new ration cards for the people. Those who don’t have ration cards have been requested to apply. Applications for new ration cards will start being issued on August 21, 2023."

If you have heard the above piece of news, we want to tell you that it is nothing but fake news. The government hasn’t made any announcement of that sort.

Documents required to apply for a new ration card:

Aadhaar card

Passport size photograph

Address proof

Income Proof (Income Certificate)