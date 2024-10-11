Dussehra Holidays: Heavy Traffic Jams near Toll Gates and ORR!

Dussehra is approaching tomorrow, October 12, and will be celebrated by devotees across the country. With consecutive three-day holidays, everyone has planned to return to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with family. As a result, traffic is jammed with vehicles like buses and cars carrying people returning to their hometowns.

Yesterday, the toll gate near Badradri on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway was filled with vehicles, resulting in congestion. The vehicles were stuck in a long line waiting near the toll-gate plaza.

Dussehra is a festival celebrated across the country for nine days. It is a festival that should be celebrated with family, and everyone is returning to their hometowns. This year, Dussehra falls on October 12, and holidays are from October 11 to October 13.

