Colourful iGame GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Graphics Cards Launched

Hyderabad, March 10, 2025 – Renowned technology brand Vishal Peripherals has unveiled the iGame GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards from Colorful Technology Company at its Parklane, Secunderabad store.

The grand launch event was attended by Mr. Chris Liu, Vice President for Colorful Overseas Business, and Mr. Sujay Pais, Country Head at Colorful India, alongside Mr. Vikash Hisariya and Mr. Vishal Hisariya from Vishal Peripherals. The unveiling showcased Colorful’s latest iGame 5070Ti Ultra OC model, a powerhouse graphics card designed for high-performance gaming and content creation.

As part of the launch offer, Vishal Peripherals and Colorful are making the iGame 5070Ti Ultra OC available at its manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), allowing gaming enthusiasts and PC builders to access cutting-edge technology at an attractive price point.

With this launch, Vishal Peripherals further solidifies its reputation as a leading destination for high-end PC components and gaming hardware in India.

For more details and availability, visit the Vishal Peripherals store at Parklane, Secunderabad.