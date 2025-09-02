BRS Suspends MLC K Kavitha After Outburst Against Harish Rao

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday (September 2) issued an order suspending party MLC K. Kavitha.

The suspension order, signed by her brother and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao along with Chief Coordinator (Party Affairs) Soma Bharat Kumar, stated that Kavitha has been suspended from the party with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the BRS central leadership after reviewing recent developments and issues brought to the party’s notice. Party President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao approved the suspension.

The disciplinary action came hours after Kavitha openly escalated internal rifts within the party by directly blaming her cousins—former Minister Harish Rao and party General Secretary Santhosh Rao—for the Congress government’s move to order a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“A CBI inquiry has been launched against my father… it burns my heart. KCR gave Telangana wealth that will last for generations. He has no greed for food or money. This situation has arisen only because of people around him. All this is because of Harish Rao,” she alleged.

Kavitha further remarked that whether the party survives or not is secondary when her father’s integrity is questioned. “For the first time, I am exposing the names of those damaging the party and KCR,” she said, warning Harish Rao and Santhosh Rao that she would “settle the matter” regardless of how far it escalates.