BJP Approves Raja Singh's Resignation

BJP has officially accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh informed Raja Singh through a letter.

In the letter, Arun Singh mentioned that the reasons stated in Raja Singh's resignation letter go against the party's ideology and working style. He also said that the points raised by Raja Singh were irrelevant. Based on the recommendation of BJP National President JP Nadda, the party has decided to accept his resignation.

Raja Singh is currently said to be on the Amarnath Yatra. Raja Singh had submitted his resignation to the BJP on June 30, in protest against the appointment of Ramchander Rao as BJP’s Telangana State President. When the party high command asked him for an explanation, Raja Singh said he was willing to provide one. However, it's notable that the party accepted his resignation without considering his explanation.