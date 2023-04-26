HYDERABAD: The Bathini Mrigasira Trust announced that the traditional fish prasadam will be administered on June 9 this year at the Nampally Exhibition grounds after a three-year break due to the COVID pandemic.

The programme will be organised from 8 a.m. on June 9 till 8 a.m. of June 10. “This year, the prasadam is being prepared for 2 lakh people, but about 5 to 7 lakh people are expected to attend the programme. We will coordinate with the fisheries department about the supply of fish,” a member of the Bathini family stated in a press meet held on Tuesday.

Mrigasira Karte falls on June 9 this year and the Bathini family stated that the medicine would be distributed only at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The Bathini Trust members said that they were coordinating with the authorities of the Exhibition Grounds and other concerned departments including Municipal, Water, Transport, Electricity, and Fisheries, of the Telangana government for making necessary arrangements for the administration of fish prasadam at the venue. They informed that they were speaking to Minister Talasani SrinivasYadava about the supply of the murrel fish needed to administer the medicine, which will be supplied free of cost at the venue.

Thousands of asthma patients from various parts of the country come to Hyderabad for the fish prasadam which is given only during the Mrigasira Karte day. Members of the Bathini Goud family administer this medicine for the past 175 years. Patients should not be on an empty stomach four hours before the medicine is administered and two hours after the dose is given. They also have to maintain a diet suggested by them for a period of 45 days. The medicine which is in the form of a yellow paste is placed in the fish's mouth and the Bathini family members push it into the throat of the patient and which they gulp it down. For vegetarians, the medicine is placed in a jaggery ball and given.

Also Read: Boat tragedy averted in Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar