Amrapali Kata Transfer: GHMC Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh

The central government has rejected GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata's request to stay in Telangana. Amrapali, an IAS officer since 2010, was assigned to Andhra Pradesh during the state's division. Despite her plea to be recognized as a Telangana-native officer, the Ministry directed her to join the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Amrapali is currently serving as Hyderabad's Commissioner but has been asked to report to Andhra Pradesh. Her permanent address is listed as Visakhapatnam, which led to her assignment to Andhra Pradesh. The High Court has upheld this decision, leaving Amrapali no further options.

A similar situation occurred with Somesh Kumar, Telangana's former Chief Secretary, who resigned after being directed to report to Andhra Pradesh.

Amrapali is now expected to be relieved from her duties in Telangana and report to Andhra Pradesh.

