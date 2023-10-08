Amit Shah to Address BJP’s Adilabad Jana Garjana Sabha on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Adilabad on Tuesday, where he will be the chief guest at the Telangana BJP's Adilabad Jana Garjana Sabha. The BJP national president JP Nadda took part in the state council meeting held at Ghatkesar near here on Friday.

The Telangana BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy told the reporters that the Congress is reportedly struggling to match the development initiatives announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

Reddy stated that the Telangana government has spent Rs 9 lakh crores on development in the last nine years, and questioned whether the Congress could do this. He also asked if the Congress recognised the significance of the National Turmeric Board.

