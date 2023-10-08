Israel appeals Egypt to help release captives from Gaza

Tel Aviv, Oct 8 (IANS) Israel has asked Egypt to intervene for the release of the injured, elderly captives held by Hamas in Gaza, media reports said on Sunday.

There are an estimated 100 Israelis held in Gaza after being abducted by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, among them women, young children, elderly men and women and members of the military including officers, Ynet reported.

The IDF established a command center to gather up-to-date information about people missing and presumed taken to Gaza.

Information collected there is to be disseminated to all branches of the military and security services so as to have the most reliable information available as quickly as possible.

Some families have already been informed about the fate of their loved ones.

Attorney Uri Slonim, who had served as Israel's coordinator for negotiations on MIAs and POWs said that Hamas will conduct a psychological war.

"Hamas will speak not only to the Israeli leaders but directly to the families of the captives to generate additional pressure. This issue is going to be long and complex in a way we have never before known," Ynet reported.

