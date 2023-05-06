After Revanth Reddy, Raja Singh Refused Entry into Telangana Secretariat 

Hyderabad: Days after Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy was stopped from going to the newly-built state Secretariat, the suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh also experienced the same on Saturday.

The Gosha Mahal MLA went to the new Secretariat to participate in the meeting of public representatives of Greater Hyderabad on his bullet bike, but the security personnel stopped him from entering the government building. They said since the legislator was unable to show the proof of appointment, he was not allowed inside the Secretariat complex. Raja Singh waited at the gates of the complex for some time and returned home without taking part in the discussion. The meeting was chaired by the minister Talasani Srinivas.

Speaking to the media, the suspended BJP MLA said he did not come on his own volition. Visibly irritated legislator Raja Singh said the state minister Talasani Srinivas had invited him. He also said the minister has humiliated him by not allowing him to attend the meeting.

This is the second incident whereby a public representative was not allowed to enter the new Secretariat complex. A day after the inauguration, the TPCC leader Revanth Reddy went to the Secretariat but the police stopped him midway saying he lacked an appointment.

