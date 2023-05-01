TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Stopped from Visiting Secretariat 

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy was stopped from going to the newly built state Secretariat by the city police on Monday. The Congress leader was heading to the Secretariat but the police stopped him near Telephone Bhavan.

This led to the argument between Reddy, who is also a member of Parliament, and the police. When the TPCC leader wanted to know why he was stopped midway, the police said he had not taken permission to meet officials.

Reports suggest the Congress leader was going to meet the Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar to discuss the issue of the leasing of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to a private party. Earlier on Sunday, Revanth Reddy alleged that the leasing of ORR by the State government was a scam. He claimed the ORR project was leased out for just Rs 7,380 crore for the 10 years while it could generate a four-fold revenue.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: 8-year-old Girl Gets Locked in Car, Dies of Suffocation in Kakinada