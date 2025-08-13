300 Crore Scam Allegations at Chitrapuri: Film Workers Demand President Vallabhaneni Anil's Arrest

Alleging a massive scam of approximately ₹300 crore in the Chitrapuri Cooperative Housing Society, several film workers and union leaders staged a major protest in front of the Film Development Corporation (FDC) office on Wednesday. They demanded the immediate arrest of the society's president, Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, accusing him and his committee of rampant corruption, denying homes to genuine film workers, and selling flats on the black market for crores of rupees.

During the protest, leaders from the Chitrapuri Porata Samithi (Action Committee) and CITU expressed their anguish over the conspiracy to cheat workers out of their rightful housing. "In the remaining 2.5 acres of land at Chitrapuri, the committee has planned to construct large luxury flats ranging from 1200 to 4400 sq. ft. to sell to outsiders, instead of the single and double-bedroom flats that the workers need. They are colluding with HMDA and using influence from the CMO's office to carry out these illegal activities," the protestors alleged.

"Court Orders Being Ignored"

The demonstrators pointed out that President Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar already has 15 FIRs and 10 charge sheets filed against him and has been to jail twice, yet his illegal activities continue unabated. "Despite the Telangana High Court issuing orders in Writ Petition Nos. 18225/2021, 7642/2024, and 9335/2025 to take action against the current committee, officials are turning a blind eye, allowing Anil Kumar's corruption to go unchecked," they stated.

Serious Allegations Against Government and Officials

The protestors questioned the current government's inaction, stating that the previous government paid the price for protecting the corrupt. "Some ministers in the current cabinet are already embroiled in this corruption, which is why the Chief Minister himself must intervene.Officers involved in this multi-crore fraud and is misleading the Co-operative Minister, Thummala Nageswara Rao," they accused.

Key Demands:

Deliver justice to the 6,000 members who paid their money 20-25 years ago and are still waiting for a home.

Immediately cancel the decision to issue another 1,000 new memberships.

Dissolve the current committee led by Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar and appoint an ad-hoc committee.

Ensure that the proposed twin towers consist only of single and double-bedroom flats, to be allocated exclusively to eligible film workers.

Take strict action against officials who are failing to implement the High Court's orders.

The protest was attended by Chitrapuri Porata Samithi President Kasturi Srinivas, Junior Artistes CITU leader Sankuri Ravinder, activist Bhadra, Navodayam Party President Sivashankar Patel, AAP leader Hema Sudarshan, Gadam Lalitha, Ramesh Varma, Srinu, C.H. Prakash, Om Prakash, Gopala Krishna, Maddineni Ramesh, and others.