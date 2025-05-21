27000 Telangana Govt Job Notifications Soon: Full Details Here

The Telangana government is preparing to issue notifications for the recruitment of 27,000 posts in various state departments. A revised job calendar is expected to be announced soon, following discussions held during a recent review meeting with top state officials.

According to available information, the recruitment drive will include 14,000 vacancies in the police department, covering Sub-Inspector and Constable posts. Additionally, around 2,000 engineering posts, 1,000 Group 3 and Group 4 positions, and 7,000 posts under direct recruitment in the Gram Panchayat and related categories (GPNO) are likely to be filled.

Since Group 3 and Group 4 posts share the same syllabus and qualifications, there are plans to conduct a single exam for both categories. This may help reduce duplication in the recruitment process.

Recruitments will be handled by various authorities:

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) – Group 1 to Group 4 services

Police Recruitment Board – SI and Constable posts

DSC (District Selection Committee) – Teacher recruitment

Additional vacancies will be filled in the Medical and Health, Education, Municipal, and Panchayat Raj departments

The official notifications with eligibility criteria, exam dates, and application details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Applicants are advised to monitor the respective department websites and TSPSC portal for updates.