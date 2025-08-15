15-Year-Old Author Tanvi Sai Akella Launches Debut Mystery Novel The Forgotten Ones of Ashford

Tanvi Sai Akella, a 15-year-old student currently pursuing Grade 10 in Ontario, Canada, marked her literary debut with the release of her young adult mystery novel, The Forgotten Ones of Ashford. The book was officially launched on Thursday in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad.

The Forgotten Ones of Ashford unfolds in a seemingly idyllic small town where residents mysteriously vanish — not only from sight but also from memory. Only three friends remember the missing, and their quest for answers leads them to confront a dark curse that threatens to erase them as well. Blending mystery, suspense, and a touch of the supernatural, the novel promises an engaging read for both young readers and adults.

Speaking about her debut, Tanvi said, “This book is about friendship, courage, and the fight to hold on to truth when the world forgets.”

The launch event was graced by distinguished guests. Chief Guest Justice C. V. Ramulu, retired High Court Judge and the first Lokayukta of Telangana, unveiled the book in the presence of the young author. The first copy was presented to Guest of Honour K. Swaminathan, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

With this debut, Tanvi has stepped into the literary world at an age when most are just discovering their passions, and her work is already drawing interest from readers who enjoy tightly woven mysteries with a hint of the uncanny.