Telangana Sports School OSD suspended on allegations of sexual harassment

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) The Telangana government on Sunday suspended special officer of Hakimpet Sports School here following allegations of sexual harassment.

Minister for sports Srinivas Goud announced the suspension of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Harikrishna after a tweet by BRS MLC K. Kavitha.

The minister told reporters that an investigation has been ordered into the allegation of sexual harassment. The report of the investigation will come in two-three days and if the official is found guilty strict action will be taken, he said.

The minister said the authorities have not received any complaint but action was taken immediately after the allegations came to their notice. Srinivas Goud said the state government would deal firmly with those found involved in such activity.

“There is no question of sparing the guilty in Telangana. We will send them to jail,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harikrishna denied allegations of sexual harassment. He claimed that he was being targeted by some people. He said anybody can check the facts with the students at the sports school.

Earlier, Member of Telangana Legislative Council Kavitha reacted to a newspaper report about allegations of sexual harassment at Hakimpet Sports School. She tweeted that she was pained to read the report in a newspaper. “There should be no room for such things in Telangana,” wrote Kavitha, who is daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha requested Srinivas Goud to take immediate action against the officer accused of sexual harassment of girls. She called for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims.

--IANS

ms/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.