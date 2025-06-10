Telangana plans to develop Hyderabad as capital of Indian cine industry

Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) The Telangana government plans to develop Hyderabad as the capital of the Indian cinema industry.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is the chairman of the Ministerial Sub-Committee on film industry development, on Tuesday directed the Information Department Commissioner and Film Development Corporation officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to develop Hyderabad as the capital of Indian cinema.

A meeting of the Ministerial Sub-Committee on the comprehensive development of the film industry was held on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by Ministers and Sub-Committee members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu, discussed multiple key issues.

The Deputy CM stated that the government’s goal is to develop Hyderabad into a film city that attracts cinema professionals from across India and abroad.

He noted that at present, filmmakers in Telangana face significant hurdles in obtaining shooting permissions separately from multiple departments such as the police, fire services, and municipal bodies. The sub-committee decided to resolve this issue. To streamline the process, the Deputy CM instructed officials to establish a single-window system under the Film Development Corporation by appointing a dedicated officer who can coordinate and secure approvals from all required departments swiftly.

The Deputy CM also emphasised that allowing film shootings across various tourist locations in the state will boost tourism development.

Another issue raised was the overpricing of food and other items at cinema theatres’ canteens, which is causing inconvenience to the public. The Deputy CM directed officials to initiate steps to regulate these prices.

The sub-committee also discussed land-related matters. The state government had previously allotted 50 acres of land to the Film Development Corporation. The Deputy CM instructed officials to provide a report on the current status and condition of that land in the next meeting.

He recommended that the RCS Committee overseeing the Chitrapuri Colony for cine workers be invited to the next meeting.

Regarding the upcoming Telangana Gaddar Film Awards function scheduled for June 14, the Deputy CM called for it to be organised in a grand manner, making it a historic event. He instructed officials to invite all major Telugu film industry personalities and also extend invitations to prominent cinema figures from across the country.

The meeting was attended by Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, Home Department Special Chief Secretary Ravi Gupta, Information Department Commissioner Harish, FDC Executive Director Kishore Babu, and others.

