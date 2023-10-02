Telangana Governor pays tributes at Hyderabad’s Bapu Ghat

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state ministers Mahmood Ali and P. Sabita Indra Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Monday.

She offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed in the Musi river.

The governor along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and other officials paid their respects at the Samadhi and later showered petals on the statue of the Father of the Nation.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the governor posted on X that our nation will always be indebted to Bapuji.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) general secretary K. Keshav Rao separately paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

In a statement, he remembered the invaluable services and sacrifices rendered by Gandhi to attain Independence for India from British colonial rule and for nation building.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhi's teachings, inspiration, achievements and action plans witha slogan of'Satyameva Jayate' are very much embodied in the achievement ofTelangana statehood and the fast pace development of the Telangana state in the self rule.

The CM said that rural Telangana reflected the aspirations of Gandhi's 'Gram Swarajya' bystrengthening irrigation, agriculture and rural economy by reviving traditional occupations and brought smiles on senior citizen faces by extending Aasara pensions.

KCR saidthe befitting tributeto Gandhiis to adopt the Father of Nation's principles and activities as a way of life and move forward with self restraint and observance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.